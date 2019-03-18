KITAI, Thomas Philip (Tom):

On March 15, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family. Loved partner of Andrea, loved father and father-in-law of Zara, Katie, Jesse, and Joseph. Grandfather of Glacia, Cassidy, Ashton. Stepfather of Bonnie, and Curtis. Son of Ruth, brother of Ina, Anita, David, and Mark. Uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved dearly by all of his extended family. Messages may be addressed to the Kitai Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made online at

bit.ly/tpkitai1503. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.





