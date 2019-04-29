ROONEY, Teresa Mary:
Peacefully at home on April 26, 2019, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz and the late Wayne Gray, Margaret Carnie, Paul and Janice, Maria, Tony and Barbara, loved Nana of her 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at St Thomas Catholic Church, Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment at Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 1/24 Victoria St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019