Suddenly at Timaru Hospital in her sleep after a short illness on March 25, 2019, aged 70 years. Much adored wife of Dan of 48 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dan and Karina. Cherished Gran of Daisy, Healey, and Fox. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Margaret Welsh, and loved auntie to their children, John, Paul, Mark and Andrew. The family would like to thank the staff at ICU Timaru Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. A private cremation has been held Messages to the Morrow family, 15 Main Road, Pleasant Point, 7903.







MORROW, Susan Mary:Suddenly at Timaru Hospital in her sleep after a short illness on March 25, 2019, aged 70 years. Much adored wife of Dan of 48 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dan and Karina. Cherished Gran of Daisy, Healey, and Fox. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Margaret Welsh, and loved auntie to their children, John, Paul, Mark and Andrew. The family would like to thank the staff at ICU Timaru Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. A private cremation has been held Messages to the Morrow family, 15 Main Road, Pleasant Point, 7903. Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 27, 2019

