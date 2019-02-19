ALLISON, Stuart Ross:
Suddenly at home getting ready for bowls, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in his 54th year. Dearly loved son of Geoff and Joyce, loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme, Christopher and Teresa, loved uncle of Gemma-Dee, Aimie, and Holly; Haley, Sarah, Cameron, Tamara and their partners, great-uncle of Maddison, Jack, and Soloao, and a loved cousin. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at the Mackenzie Rugby Club, School Rd, Fairlie, on Thursday, February 21, at 11.00am, followed by private interment at the Fairlie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Fairlie St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 51 Cricklewood Road, RD 17, Fairlie 7987.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 19, 2019