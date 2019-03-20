STENT, Stephen Peter:
After a short illness, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Hospice, South Canterbury, aged 74 years. Loved husband of Jill. Loved dad of Naomi, and Neil. Loved step-dad of Bronwyn and Henry. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat and Derek, and Dave. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice, South Canterbury, would be appreciated and may be left at Stephen's service. A Memorial service for Stephen will be held at St Anne's Church, Pleasant Valley Road, Geraldine, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 20, 2019