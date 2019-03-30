QUINN, Simon:
61, never completed his daily crossword on Monday, March 25, 2019 and died peacefully at his home in Timaru. Born January 6, 1958 to Mary and Peter Quinn. He is survived by his partner Paul, his mother Mary, his siblings Susan, Warren, Mark, Stephanie, and Louise, his majestic cat Frodo, David, Diane and Tina and their families, and the many loving nephews, nieces and friends. A private memorial service was held Friday past, in keeping with his wishes. Messages to 19 Maple Crescent, Timaru 7910.
"Rest in Peace Si"
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 30, 2019