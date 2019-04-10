KING, Sharon Marie:
12.10.1958 - 9.4.2019
Passed away after a couragious battle with cancer, aged 60. Dearly loved daughter of Eileen and the late Graeme, dearly loved mother of Brett, Tania, Sarah and Xavier, treasured nana of Blake, Joshua, Lochlan, and Eva. Dearly loved sister of Gary, Brian, Raymond, Paul, Noel, Wayne and their respective partners and families. A funeral mass for Sharon will be held at St Thomas' Church, cnr Mountain View and Wai-iti Roads, Timaru, on Friday, April 12, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 10 Shaw Street, Timaru 7910.
"Her wings were ready,
our hearts were not"
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 10, 2019