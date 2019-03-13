MERCER, Selwyn James:
On March 12, 2019, at Lister Home, after a short battle. Partner of Colleen, loved father of Charlotte, Brian and Hunter, and father-in-law of Sean. Adored poppy of Niamh, and Eilish. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A service to celebrate Selwyn's life will be held at the Waimate A & P Showgrounds, 26 Hakataramea Highway, Waimate, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 4 Manchester Street, Waimate 7924.
