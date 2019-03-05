SMILLIE,
Sarah Reid (Sadie):
Peacefully on February 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of Alistair and Marjorie, Graham and Anne, Stephanie and Brian. Loved sister of Catherine Bach. Loved Grandma of Sasha, Dana and Reuben and the late Tanya and Natalie, and Great-Grandma of MacKenzie, Zavier and Pascoe. Loved aunty of all her nieces. A private cremation has been held. Messages to Smillie family, 22 Rapuwai Rd, 12 RD, Pleasant Point.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 5, 2019