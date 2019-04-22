Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Christchurch on Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Graeme Dunsmuir. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Sue (Ranfurly), Anne and Allan Kitto (Chch), Mark and Karen-Anne (Chch). Very much loved and respected grandmother of Jeremy and Jen (Middlemarch), Brett (dec) (Ranfurly), Justin and Sarah (Chch), Hamish and Taylor (Chch). Adored great-grandmother of Connor, Arabella and Bowie. Loved sister and sister-in-law. Loved and respected aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Ruby's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ilam Lifecare. Message to C/- Dunsmuir Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







DUNSMUIR, Ruby Merle:Peacefully at Christchurch on Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Graeme Dunsmuir. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Sue (Ranfurly), Anne and Allan Kitto (Chch), Mark and Karen-Anne (Chch). Very much loved and respected grandmother of Jeremy and Jen (Middlemarch), Brett (dec) (Ranfurly), Justin and Sarah (Chch), Hamish and Taylor (Chch). Adored great-grandmother of Connor, Arabella and Bowie. Loved sister and sister-in-law. Loved and respected aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Ruby's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ilam Lifecare. Message to C/- Dunsmuir Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers