Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Rosemary Elizabeth:

Formerly of Douglas Settlement. Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Lister Home on May 2, 2019, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Martin. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Cyril Thomas, Judith and David Voice, Martin and Janice, Robert and Angela, Grant and Marian, Felicity and Sattar Hussain, Angela and David Campbell, and Tim and Leah. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Jennifer Robertson and the late Gwenneth Sides and Avis Robb, and sister-in-law and aunty to extended families. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Tuesday, May 7 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages C/- Mehrtens Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







MEHRTENS,Rosemary Elizabeth:Formerly of Douglas Settlement. Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Lister Home on May 2, 2019, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Martin. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Cyril Thomas, Judith and David Voice, Martin and Janice, Robert and Angela, Grant and Marian, Felicity and Sattar Hussain, Angela and David Campbell, and Tim and Leah. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Jennifer Robertson and the late Gwenneth Sides and Avis Robb, and sister-in-law and aunty to extended families. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Tuesday, May 7 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages C/- Mehrtens Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Timaru Herald from May 4 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers