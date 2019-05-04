MEHRTENS,
Rosemary Elizabeth:
Formerly of Douglas Settlement. Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Lister Home on May 2, 2019, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Martin. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Cyril Thomas, Judith and David Voice, Martin and Janice, Robert and Angela, Grant and Marian, Felicity and Sattar Hussain, Angela and David Campbell, and Tim and Leah. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Jennifer Robertson and the late Gwenneth Sides and Avis Robb, and sister-in-law and aunty to extended families. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Tuesday, May 7 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages C/- Mehrtens Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 4 to May 6, 2019