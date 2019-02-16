MUNRO Rosanna:
Clare, Sandra, Bernadette and families wish to thank and deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy, the kindness, the wonderful baking, meals, flowers and cards, which were really appreciated. It is a comfort to know that such a wide circle of friends paid tribute to Mum's memory and thought of us in our sorrow. Special thanks to Sonia and Nikki from Galbraith Funeral Services for their attention to detail and the final care of Mum. Also our deepest gratitude goes to Presbyterian Support and their wonderful team of carers who helped Mum every day to have her wish of remaining in her own home.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 16, 2019