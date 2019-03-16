Acknowledgement

FINN, Rona Maud:

Rona's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, cards and visits following the sudden loss of our dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Nana and Great Nana. Thank you to all those who attended her funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. We wish to acknowledge and gratefully thank the fantastic caring staff of The HIghfield Rest Home for looking after Mum in every possible way, whilst in their care and we wish to also thank the caring staff at the Timaru Intensive Care Unit. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to you all.



