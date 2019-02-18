FINN, Rona Maud:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, February 16, 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Hamish George, and the late Shona. Loved nana of Leighton and Rachel Hill, Brendon and Katrina Hill and great-nana of Jayden, and Olivia; Hadley, and Aria and much loved by all her extended family. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Fred and Liz Reddecliffe, and the late Ronald. A service for Rona will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 20, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 62 Rosewill Valley Road, RD5, Timaru 7975.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019