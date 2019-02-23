Acknowledgement

SAGE, Ron:



(Of Waikaia). Shirley, Susan, Frances, Ross and families would like to thank everyone for the cards, kind messages, flowers, baking and help we received after the loss of our loved husband, Dad and Grumps. Special thanks to Kay Coates for looking after Ron for the last year, also to the hospital staff at Gore Hospital for caring for him during his final days. To St John staff, we appreciate all you did, especially since most of your callouts were at odd hours. Hammond and Ryder Funeral Services, thank you so much for your patience and guidance before and during Ron's private service. Thank you to everyone that came to his memorial, also to those who shared their memories, it made the day very special for our family. We are very grateful to the pipers, Paul Bruce and Jeff Shanks, for taking the time to travel to Waikaia. Thanks also, to the Horrell families, it was with your help that the memorial ran so smoothly for us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



