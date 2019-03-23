DEANS,

Robyne Kaye (nee McNab):

At Hospice South Canterbury, with her loving family around her, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Loved and devoted wife of Peter, beautiful and loving mum of Lucas, Stella and Felicity, adored step-mother to Rhidian and Roisin. Special daughter of Janice and Lindsay, loved sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Tracey, and special grand-mother to Austen, William and Dante. A memorial service for Robyne will be held at the Church of the Holy Innocents, Rangitata Gorge Road, Mt Peel, Geraldine, on Saturday, March 30, at 4.00pm, followed by a celebration of her life at Peel Forest Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 15 Taylor Street, Geraldine 7930.



