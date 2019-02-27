PATERSON,

Raeburn James:

4.4.29 - 20.1.2019

Jo, John and Shirley, Peter and Lovelyn, Kristin and Tim and their families, wish to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, visits, baking and lovely flowers. Thanks to the Operatic Society for singing, also to the staff at Lister House and Talbot Park, and all those who helped with Rae's care. Thanks also to those who took the time to help us celebrate Rae's life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown.



