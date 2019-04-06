NEWMAN, Phyllis (Anne):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis NEWMAN.
Peacefully at Hospice S.C. on Friday, April 5, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mother and friend of Fiona and Greg, Melanie (Brisbane), Chris and Stephanie (Sydney), loved nan of Dillon and CJ, Hannah and Blair, Jordon and Bonnie; Athena, Olympia, and Kelly; David, Christopher, Carter, and great-nanny and Nan Anne of Shay, Tayah, Lincoln, Brooklyn, and Theo, and loved friend of Sharna. A service for Anne will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, on Tuesday, April 9, at 2.00pm. Messages to 328 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019