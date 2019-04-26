PORTER, Peter Leslie:
Peacefully at Timaru on April 24, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Susan (Sue). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig (London), Michael and Lynne, David and Jill (Ireland), and Shelley Henderson (Adelaide). Loved grandpa of Sam, Isaac, Roseanna, Ben, and Zac. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham (dec) and Ethne, Barry and Karin, Shona and Frank Callear, Neroli and Ellwyn Mackie, Robin and Florence Ball, and David and Judi Ball. A service celebrating Peter's life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 1.30pm, at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Porter family, 312 Pleasant Valley Road, RD2, Lyalldale, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019