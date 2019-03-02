FOLEY, Peter John:
3.11.1934 - 18.1.2019
Anne, Greg, David, and their families, would like to thank all those people who supported them in many different ways through Peter's illness and final days. Special thanks to Hospice South Canterbury, Lister Home Waimate, David Owen, Tim McLeod, the Studholme community, and to the Wallace family for escorting him on his last road trip. Thanks to all who attended the celebration of his life with help from Aoraki Funeral staff.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 2, 2019