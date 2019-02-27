THOMPSON,
Pamela Jean (Pam):
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, on Monday, February 25, 2019. An adored and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Julia, and a respected friend and workmate to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall (behind the Church), 17 Wilson Street, on Friday, March 1, at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 27, 2019