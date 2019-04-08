LOVATT, Norman (Bruce):
On April 6, 2019, peacefully at Timaru Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 56 years. Beloved son of the late Victor and Rona. Loved brother and cousin to Lyn and Alan, Kath and Peter, Vanessa and Jon, Kim, Glenys, Tony, and Gregg. A very much loved uncle and great-uncle. A farewell for Bruce will be held in Galbraith's Lounge,
26 King Street, Temuka, on Wednesday, April 10 at 1.30pm, thereafter private. Special thanks to all those who cared for Bruce during his illness.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 8, 2019