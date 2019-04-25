TOLLAN, Nita Ellen:
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care Village on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Helen and the late Joan, Kevin and Karen, Jan and Ray Colvill, Kay and Eddie McPhail, Paul and Sandra and the late Sharon. Loved and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nita will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, April 26, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 4/18 Regent Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 25, 2019