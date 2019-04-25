Nita TOLLAN

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you all."
    - Janet McDonald
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - ALAN & Bev SAVAGE
  • "Our deepest condolences at the passing of your mother and..."
    - Brian Savage
  • "Deepest Sympathy to the Tollan family. Thinking of you all...."
    - John Garrick
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

TOLLAN, Nita Ellen:
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care Village on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Helen and the late Joan, Kevin and Karen, Jan and Ray Colvill, Kay and Eddie McPhail, Paul and Sandra and the late Sharon. Loved and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nita will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, April 26, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 4/18 Regent Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
