UNKOVICH, Nikola (Nick):
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A loved and adored husband of Helen, and a respected and devoted father and father-in-law of Tonci and Iris, and Gerald and Carole. An extra special Dida to Oori, and Guy; and Jelena, and loved by his family and friends in Korcula (Croatia) and New Zealand. Helen and her family wish to sincerely thank Dr Shrimpton and the Staff at Strathallan for their wonderful care of Nick over the years. Messages to 56a Douglas Street, Timaru 7910. At Nick's request a private family farewell will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 13, 2019