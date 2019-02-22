METCALF, Nikki:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nikki METCALF.
11.04.1953 – 22.02.2018
Nikki, Mum, G, deeply missed by us all.
Your smile, your kindness, your humour we remember so very fondly.
Many a day your name is spoken,
And many an hour you are in our thoughts,
A year you have been gone from our home,
But never will you go from our hearts.
Treasured wife of Bob. Loved mother of Simon, Kate, Anna and Guy. Cherished 'G' of Beau, Claude, Ella, Lucy, Harvey, Austen, Harrison and Monte
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 22, 2019