Morris Victor (Mervyn):
On February 28, 2019, peacefully at Timaru Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sheila (Sydney), Fiona and Ross Hardie (Cave), and Robert and Julia (Amberley). Much loved poppa of Emma, Olivia, William and Zachary. According to Merv's wishes a private interment is to be held. Messages to The Jane family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 1, 2019