17.11.1935 - 9.4.2019

Our courageous wife, mother, mother-in-law, Taua, Great-Taua, aunty and friend to many, passed away peacefully as she lived with grace and dignity, surrounded by her loving and devoted whanau, who were her life and soul. Treasured and devoted wife of Terry for almost 62 years, loving mum to Sharyn, Gavin, Tania, and Carl, and Maania, mother-in-law to Phil, Sharon, Richard, Janet, Pete and Syrina, Taua to her treasured mokopuna, and great-mokopuna. A tangi (funeral) service for Mihirau will be held at 11.00am, on Friday, March 12, at Arowhenua Marae.

"Life without your physical presence in our lives has changed forever, but in our hearts and our memories you will remain forever"

"E Kore te puna aroha e mimiti noa, e te mareikura."







