Acknowledgement

MAWHINNEY, Mavis:

Mavis's family would like to sincerely thank family, friends and the community for your kindness, help and support after the loss of our dear Mum, Nana and Great-Nana. For the cards, calls, visits, flowers, food and attendance at her 'Celebration of Life' we thank you so much and were totally overwhelmed. She was loved by many and we will all miss her but relish that she is now pain free. Special thanks to Dr Vara and Sharon Hansen, her Access Carers and the staff of Ward 5 Timaru Hospital who all cared for her so beautifully. Thanks also to Sonia, Nicki and Alison Anderson.



Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers