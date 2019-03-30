MAWHINNEY, Mavis:
Mavis's family would like to sincerely thank family, friends and the community for your kindness, help and support after the loss of our dear Mum, Nana and Great-Nana. For the cards, calls, visits, flowers, food and attendance at her 'Celebration of Life' we thank you so much and were totally overwhelmed. She was loved by many and we will all miss her but relish that she is now pain free. Special thanks to Dr Vara and Sharon Hansen, her Access Carers and the staff of Ward 5 Timaru Hospital who all cared for her so beautifully. Thanks also to Sonia, Nicki and Alison Anderson.
