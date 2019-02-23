BROOKES, Mary Patricia:
Suzanne, Rosina and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who sent messages, cards, flowers, food packages, visited and attended Mum's funeral. Special thanks to Father Brian and also Neville and Karen King for their help and support with the sudden passing of Mum. We have been truly humbled by the continuing support from both the Pleasant Point and Seadown Communities. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to everyone.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 23, 2019