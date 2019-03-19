Martin MOORE-CORRY

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers for you Adele and family. So many..."
    - Graeme and Barbara Ford
  • "Adele ,so sorry to learn of your Husband's passing.RIP"
    - Terry Kennedy
  • "A gentleman and a gentle man who always showed genuine..."
  • "Sad sad news to hear that our dear neighbour and friend has..."
    - Felix and Jill Keys
  • "A much-loved, energetic, Irish gentleman who had time for..."
    - Robyn Gillies

MOORE-CORRY, Martin:
On Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Adele Churchman. Son of the late Kathleen and Martin Corry, and loved brother of Anne, Mary, Peter, Kathleen, Michael (all deceased), John, and Bridget (Ireland), and their families. Brother-in-law of Peter, Martin and David (dec), and their families. A celebration of Martin's life will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 2.00pm, at Roncalli College Hall, Wellington St, Timaru. Garden flowers only please. Messages to 39 Sullivans Rd, RD 2, Timaru.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.