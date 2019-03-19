MOORE-CORRY, Martin:
On Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Adele Churchman. Son of the late Kathleen and Martin Corry, and loved brother of Anne, Mary, Peter, Kathleen, Michael (all deceased), John, and Bridget (Ireland), and their families. Brother-in-law of Peter, Martin and David (dec), and their families. A celebration of Martin's life will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 2.00pm, at Roncalli College Hall, Wellington St, Timaru. Garden flowers only please. Messages to 39 Sullivans Rd, RD 2, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 19, 2019