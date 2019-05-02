MILLAR,
Marie Elspeth (nee Fraser):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on April 30, 2019, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Stuart, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maitland, and Margot and Alan Wroblenski, loved Grandma of Aaron, and Haydn; Kelly, and Clint and her great-grandchildren Charlotte, and Tate, loved sister and sister-in-law of Anita and Robin, the late Judy and Terry and Pat, Helen and Owen. A service for Marie will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, College Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 7, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 15 Richmond St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 2 to May 4, 2019