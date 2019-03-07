Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Suddenly and peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; aged 78. Loved wife and best friend of Ray, and loved mum of Brad (South Hillend – Church of the Dolls). Loved daughter of Melvie and Evelyn Kinaston (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet (dec) and Ken Harliwich (Roxburgh), Telford (dec) and Pat (Palmerston), Morna and Morris Smith (Riversdale), Kerry and June (dec) (Nelson), Graeme (Butch) (dec) and Judith (Gore), Brian (Snow) and Nola (California). Also loved daughter-in-law of Margaret (Peggy) and Arthur (dec) McKenzie (Clinton), loved sister-in-law of Margaret and Sandy (dec) Jackson (Mosgiel), Colin and Elaine (Clinton), Elaine and Les Coghlan (Balclutha). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Lynne will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, on Monday, March 11, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 81 South Hillend Road, RD 3, Winton 9783.







McKENZIE, Marie (Lynne):Suddenly and peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; aged 78. Loved wife and best friend of Ray, and loved mum of Brad (South Hillend – Church of the Dolls). Loved daughter of Melvie and Evelyn Kinaston (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet (dec) and Ken Harliwich (Roxburgh), Telford (dec) and Pat (Palmerston), Morna and Morris Smith (Riversdale), Kerry and June (dec) (Nelson), Graeme (Butch) (dec) and Judith (Gore), Brian (Snow) and Nola (California). Also loved daughter-in-law of Margaret (Peggy) and Arthur (dec) McKenzie (Clinton), loved sister-in-law of Margaret and Sandy (dec) Jackson (Mosgiel), Colin and Elaine (Clinton), Elaine and Les Coghlan (Balclutha). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Lynne will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, on Monday, March 11, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 81 South Hillend Road, RD 3, Winton 9783. Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers