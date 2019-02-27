Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie LINDSAY. View Sign



(nee Alderton)

24.12.1918 - 26.2.2019



Peacefully passed away at Strathallan Life Care, formerly of Luggate, and Campbell St, Timaru. Dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Philip and Barbara (Milton), Robert and Lorraine (Queenstown) and Ellen-Marie (Australia). A dearly loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aunt to nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a special aunty to Sue and Graeme Harrex and family. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. Messages to Philip Lindsay, 5 Jura St, Milton 9220.







