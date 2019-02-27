LINDSAY, Marie Joy (Joy)
(nee Alderton)
24.12.1918 - 26.2.2019
Peacefully passed away at Strathallan Life Care, formerly of Luggate, and Campbell St, Timaru. Dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Philip and Barbara (Milton), Robert and Lorraine (Queenstown) and Ellen-Marie (Australia). A dearly loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aunt to nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a special aunty to Sue and Graeme Harrex and family. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. Messages to Philip Lindsay, 5 Jura St, Milton 9220.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019