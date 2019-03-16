PIMM, Margaret:
Wife of the late (Maurice) Paul Pimm, passed away March 2, 2019 at Wesley Care Rest Home, Christchurch. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Heather Maguire, Karen and the late Terry Murphy, Andrew and Vicki Pimm, and John Pimm. Loved grandmother of the late Tracey Maguire the late Chris Maguire, Erin, Sam and Willie Murphy and Ben, Liam and Tegan Pimm. Daughter of the late Hughie and Ellen Robinson, and sister of the late Katie Sheehan. At Margaret's request, a private ceremony has already been held. Messages c/- John Pimm, 2/44a Highsted Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053.
You are free of that ailing body now mum and together with Paulie again, all our love.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 16, 2019