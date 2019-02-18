Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Paisley):

Passed away peacefully in the loving care and companionship of the Margaret Wilson Rest Home, Timaru, on Friday, February 15, 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil John Harrison (Jack). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Raewyn, Kevin and Kim, Barry and Shirley. Sister of Nally, the late Jack, Stewart, Andy, Alex, Molly, and Mavis. Loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday, February 21, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Margaret Wilson Rest Home would be gratefully received and may be left at the service. Messages to 12a Oxford Street, Timaru 7910.







