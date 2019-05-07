CLAUSEN, Margaret:

On May 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, surrounded by her family, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of John for 68 years, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Michelle; Peter and Sue; David and Kay, and a loved Grandma of Vanessa, Zoe; Michaela, and Great-Grandma of Emmalynn. A loved sister and aunt of her extended family, and a friend to everyone. Messages to 20 Ranui Street, Waikawa, Picton 7220. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held with a Memorial Service to be celebrated at the Union Parish Church, Picton, on Friday, May 10, at 1.30pm.





