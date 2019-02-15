NEE, Marcus Manaia:
It is with much sadness that the family of Marcus announce his death on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Auckland. A dearly loved son of Charlene King and Darren Nee, brother and brother-in-law of Laison King, Roimata and Beorn Sheldon, Tiaana McGregor, and uncle of Genevieve Sheldon and Remini Berry.
"Fly high and free,
rest in peace"
A service celebrating Marcus's life will be held at Arowhenua Marae, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment. Messages to Marcus's family; C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 15, 2019