Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
TIMMINGS,
Lionel Frederick:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Glenwood Home in his 89th year. Late husband of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Lynda, Craig and Toni. Loved grandfather to his grandchildren. Much respected to many.

A service to celebrate Lionel's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 8, 2019
