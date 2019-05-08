TIMMINGS,
Lionel Frederick:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Glenwood Home in his 89th year. Late husband of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Lynda, Craig and Toni. Loved grandfather to his grandchildren. Much respected to many.
R.I.P.
A service to celebrate Lionel's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 8, 2019