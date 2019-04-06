Acknowledgement

SOUTHGATE,

Linda Christine:

Ashley and Linda's family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, support, visits, phone calls and cards received during the loss of a very special person. A special thanks to the staff at Ward 10 Timaru Hospital, Dr Roberts, Dr Griffiths, Hospice S.C., Alzheimers Society, Wendy Lang, and Pip at Betts. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



