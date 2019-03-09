Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Linda Christine:

Passed away peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, March 8, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Ashley. Much loved Mum of Michelle, Darren, and Cherie Nee. Dearly loved Nana of Joshua, Georgia, Marcus (recently passed), Tiaana, and Jessica, and sister-in-law of Diana and Murray Brown, Bev and Jeff Wright, Elizabeth (dec) and John Harmon, and all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Helen Loomes (partner of Darren), Noeleen, and all Elloughton Village residents, the Classic Car Rally friends, and the caring staff at Kensington and Hospice South Canterbury. A memorial service for Linda will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North St, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 1.00pm. All messages to the Southgate family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 9, 2019

