FINDLAY, Linda Emily:
Passed away at the Otago Hospice after a very short courageous battle on March 29, 2019; aged 66. A much loved wife of the late Barry, adored mother and mother-in-law of Megan and Simon (Dunedin), Jeffrey and Erikson (Perth), incredibly special Grandma to Taylor and Madison. Treasured sister of Susan, John (Nod), and Bill, adored Aunt to Josh, Luke, Zach, Angus and Lockie. Immense gratitude to the fantastic staff at the Otago Hospice. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Thursday, April 4, at 2.00pm. Messages to 689 Portobello Road, Broad Bay, Dunedin.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019