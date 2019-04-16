CHANDLER,
Laurence Norman (Laurie):
Suddenly on April 14, 2019, in his 85th year. Much loved husband for 58 years of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Debbie McKean and Michael, Laurie and Rosemary Chandler, Cathy, the late Brent Moffat, and Brian, Neil Chandler and Bernie, beloved granddad of Toni, and Ashleigh; Gemma, and Bradley; Selena, Ashley, and Luke and all their partners, adored Poppy of his great-grandchildren, the late Phoebe, Ruby, and George; Bailey; Olivia; Lillie-Rose, Sophia, Mia, and Charlotte. A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, on Thursday, April 18 at 1.00pm. All messages to 2/42 Nile Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 16, 2019