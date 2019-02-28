JOHNSTON,
Kevin George (Kev):
Peacefully at home on February 26, 2019, aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Lynette (Lyn), much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and John McNicholl, the late Anna, Todd and Jacinta, loved Granddad of Connor, and Rory; Tomas, Braydon, Kate, Annalise, and Liam. A celebration of Kev's life will be held at the Fairlie Community Centre, Main Road, Fairlie, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 2/6 Railway Place, Fairlie 7925.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 28, 2019