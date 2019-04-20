HUNTER, Kevin:
Kaye, Bryce, Hope and Luke would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work mates for all the cards, flowers, baking, meals and support received after Kevin's death. Also, for the generous donations to South Canterbury Hospice. We would like to give special thanks to the District nurses and Palliative Care nurses for the wonderful care over the many months Kevin was at home. A big thank you to the Cancer Society and South Canterbury Hospice for their wonderful help and support. Please accept this as our personal thanks.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 20, 2019