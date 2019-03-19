Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



After a long struggle Kevin passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice South Canterbury, aged 63 years. Dearly loved and precious husband of Kaye for 34 years. Treasured Dad of Bryce, Hope and Cass, and Luke. Adored Grandad of Asha and Neela. Dearly loved son of the late Valerie and Donald and beloved son-in-law of the late Beryl and Doug George. Dearly loved brother of Gary and Lynn, Janice, Neil and Claire. Loved brother-in-law of John and Rose, Sue and Bill (both deceased), Barbara and Mike, Alan, Alison and Warren, Gail and Mohammed, Brendan and Kerri. Respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Kevin will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot St, Geraldine, on Thursday, March 21 at 1.00pm.

Will stay forever

in our hearts







