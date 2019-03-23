SHEEHAN,
Kathleen (Katie):
Bridget and Martin, Mark and Cindy, Trish and Rob and our families wish to express our gratitude for the sympathy, kindness, and support shown to us following Katies death last month. Thank you for the cards, letters, prayers, messages, phone calls, flowers, food and visits, they were all of great comfort. Our sincere thanks for the loving support of our extended family and friends and for the many who attended Katies farewell. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Katie will be deeply missed by
those who loved her.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 23, 2019