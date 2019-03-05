Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen PRINCE. View Sign

PRINCE,

Kathleen June (June):

Aged 85 years, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, dearly loved wife of the late Basil Printz, loved and cherished sister and sister-in-law of William and Mary Sheddan, loved aunt of Carey and Neville, Hillary and Ian, John and Karen, and her great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to Apa Donders for her devoted care of June over her last months and to the Nurse Maude staff for their care. Messages can be addressed to the family of the late June Prince, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for June will be celebrated at St Mary's Church New Brighton, 116 Lonsdale Street, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

R.I.P.





