CUTHBERTSON,
Kathleen Winifred
(nee Cavill):
Peacefully on March 30, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of John and Lin, Wayne (Guss) and Teresa, Stephen and Angela, Anne and the late Graeme. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother. A funeral service for Kath will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 3, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 6 Stenhouse Drive, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 1, 2019