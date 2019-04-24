THOMAS, Karyn Ann:
Passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 51. Cherished mum of Alisha, and Sarah, loved Nana of Harmony, Haiven, and Hailow; and Caelan, loved daughter of the late Eric Thomas and the late Ngaire Thomas, loved twin sister of Denise and partner Richard, sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Gordon, Jenny, the late Carol, Murray, and Lynn, and a loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of Karyn's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Saturday, April 27, at 11.00am. Messages to the Thomas family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019