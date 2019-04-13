BROPHY,
Karen Lee (nee Ryan):
Peacefully in Fiona Stanley Hospital, Perth, surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Wayne Holman, mother and mother- in-law of Nadine, Mick, Chelise and Bryce, and loved Granny to Stevie, Joe, Leevi and Blayke. A private cremation has been held in Bunbury, WA. A memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 205 Otipua Road, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 13, 2019